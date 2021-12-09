A Glimpse Into the Next Audi R8? Skysphere Concept Lends Its Shape to the German Supercar

Audi took the car world by storm earlier this year, when they introduced the Skysphere Concept, a shape-shifting electric vehicle with autonomous driving, which has an expandable wheelbase.
Thus, it can grow by almost 10 inches (250 mm) at the push of a button, going from the A5 to the A8 L, which would make it a great daily driver for most people. It would also be a great track car, as it sure has the grunt to match the futuristic looks.
Off to the sound of the spin cycle, the 62 mph (100 kph) mark is hit in 4 seconds. A battery pack, which has a minimum capacity of 80 kWh, is mounted behind the cockpit, powering a single electric motor at the rear. The latter generates 623 hp (632 ps / 465 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. As for the range, it is estimated at over 310 miles (500 km) on the WLTP cycle.
Now, while offering a glimpse into the future of motoring, sprinkled with zero-emission power and autonomous driving functions, the Skysphere does not preview an actual model. Thus, it will remain nothing more than a show car, for now at least, yet there is a tiny chance that it might be ace up the four-ring brand’s sleeve, with a spokesperson leaving the door open with three simple words: “never say never.”
The German automaker may not have any official plans leading in this direction, but Spdesignsest does, so he put his picture-modifying skills to work, turning the Skysphere into the next-generation Audi R8. The rendering portrays the study with a taller roofline, longer front, and shorter rear overhangs, and typical side blades, while retaining some original lines, as well as the wheels.
Back in the real world, a recent report suggests that the third-generation R8 might be due in 2023, with twin-turbo power and electric assistance, making roughly 700 hp. A zero-emission assembly might be part of the offering, yet until the Ingolstadt company steps forward, we’d take it with the proverbial pinch of salt.
