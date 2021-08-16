The Audi Skysphere’s Morphing Interior Aims to Reinvent Long-Distance Traveling

Let’s be honest, unless we’re talking about one of the range-topping RS models, traveling for long distances in an Audi can’t be described as a unique experience. However, the story will be much different in the future, as the stunning skysphere concept shows. It can transform from a nimble sports car that you can have fun with on twisting roads into a grand tourer capable of driving itself on long highway drives.
Recently, Audi revealed the first member of a new family of concept vehicles that are set to showcase the German manufacturer’s vision for the future.
The incredible skysphere was designed at the Audi Design Studio in Malibu and looks like the high-tech vehicle of choice for timeless movie characters like Bruce Wayne, Tony Stark, or James Bond. Inspired by the 1937 Horch 853 roadster, this marvel of automotive engineering is not just a static showpiece but a functional luxury supercar with a fully electric powertrain capable of delivering around 624 hp (465 kW) to the rear wheels.
While its design is breathtaking, the most impressive feature of this concept car is the ability to change wheelbase lengths from a shorter and sportier configuration to a longer one that converts it into a spacious new-age grand tourer.
The one on the left is closer to the driver so it can be easy to reach while the smaller screen on the right stands deeper within the dashboard, creating a sense of separation between the two seats and providing more legroom for the passenger.
However, when set to grand tourer mode, the cabin transforms along with the exterior. The screen on the driver’s side retracts to the same level as its smaller sibling taking the central console with it, while the steering wheel folds down and disappears under the dashboard. The pedals also retract within the floor panel and the interior becomes more like a living room on wheels.
In less than a minute, the driver becomes a passenger, and the luxurious roadster takes charge of all driving functions. With fully autonomous capabilities, traveling long distances will be reinvented, as the occupants can relax, enjoy the scenery, watch a movie on the huge interactive display, or even drink a beverage as they indulge in a captivating conversation. For that, the armrest hides a refrigerated unit compartment contains two crystal glasses and a champagne bottle.

Judging by the photos in the gallery and the video courtesy of Auto INTERIOR that you can watch below, the experience delivered by this innovative interior can be compared to cruising in one of the world’s most exclusive private jets, albeit at slower speeds and with the top off.
Even if this is only a concept, it reveals what we can expect from the German carmaker in the future and I’m sure that some of these features will make their way into the mass-produced Audis of the near future.
self-driving capabilities. After all, this is one of the most important goals of the industry, with many manufacturers making huge progress in recent years.
So, brace yourselves, my fellow enthusiasts, along with driving, grand touring as we know it is set to be redefined and Audi’s latest concept proves that some carmakers don’t want to take the steering wheel away from us, but conceal it when we want to take a break from driving.
