Iso Grifo: The Exquisite Italian Grand Tourer Powered by American Muscle

From 1965 to 1974, those who loved American sports cars like the Corvette but wanted something more sophisticated and exclusive like a Ferrari or Maserati could get the beautiful Iso Grifo. Built in Italy with invaluable input from two of the greatest designers and engineers of all time, it flawlessly combined the smooth performance of a U.S.-built powertrain with the elegance and near-perfect drivability of a European grand tourer.