Bentley's Pikes Peak GT3 Racer Has a Steering Wheel That Can Be Used for Gaming

The new wheel has been designed to be compatible with Fanatec force-feedback wheel bases along with the actual Pikes Peak GT3 car, and is constructed from lightweight carbon fiber and magnesium alloys. It also features the traditional motorsport' quick release function, probably just in case the gamer needs to get inside the Bentley racer in a hurry...



signature knurling design effects (on the rotary encoders). Other key features are also present, like a forged carbon display bezel, dual seven-way FunkySwitch directional sticks, aluminum "thumb wheels with optical encoders," or no less than four magnetic paddles (to handle gearshifts and auxiliary commands).







Luckily, it also comes with a hard traveling case, so it still has a chance to roam the world.



The new wheel has been designed to be compatible with Fanatec force-feedback wheel bases along with the actual Pikes Peak GT3 car, and is constructed from lightweight carbon fiber and magnesium alloys. It also features the traditional motorsport’ quick release function, probably just in case the gamer needs to get inside the Bentley racer in a hurry...Joking aside, the steering wheel is usable on the Continental GT3 Pikes Peak challenger, comes “equipped with a host of driving functions” and should quite literally provide the chance for a first-hand experience of “what it must be like to drive one of the world’s most powerful cars.” The GT3’s steering wheel center features a circular digital display for at-a-glance vital information about the car’s performance, but it’s also so unmistakably a Bentley product.Of course, the British luxury automaker made sure it would become instantly recognizable, incorporating bespoke details such as the company’s signature knurling design effects (on the rotary encoders). Other key features are also present, like a forged carbon display bezel, dual seven-way FunkySwitch directional sticks, aluminum “thumb wheels with optical encoders,” or no less than four magnetic paddles (to handle gearshifts and auxiliary commands).Apparently, when not being used for some virtual or real-world hooning, the steering wheel is envisioned as a collector’s piece that should be proudly displayed inside the owner’s mansion. As such, it’s not enough that many of the unique cars Bentley has produced are now just garage queens, they also fitted this interesting accessory with the necessary mount to make it a piece of furniture... Luckily, it also comes with a hard traveling case, so it still has a chance to roam the world.

