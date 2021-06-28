Apple iCar Concept Has Swappable Front Drives, Looks Just Right

While Apple has remained completely tight-lipped on its long-term plans, everybody knows the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a car. According to people familiar with the matter, it could enter the production stage in 2023, with a final ETA of 2024 or 2025.
And while the iPhone maker doesn’t say a single thing about its ambitious car project, designers out there know exactly what this revolutionary vehicle is supposed to look like.
Ashish Gogte is one of them, as his latest project envisions a so-called Apple iCar that perfectly aligns with the design language currently available on the rest of the products launched by the American company.
But one important feature of this proposed iCar is the support for swappable drives.
“The main idea is to have a modular driver system where the front/rear wheel assembly can be swapped with a new one. The drivetrain can be quickly swapped once the battery is about to run out. The interchangeable drive can be upgraded for power, different cosmetic, or just an updated version if required,” the designer says.
Whatever idea Apple ends up using, the Apple Car is expected to be a hi-tech product anyway. The company has invested aggressively in new technology, some of which made the headlines recently thanks to patent filings, including Lidar systems supposed to power self-driving capabilities.
People with knowledge of the discussions said Apple is currently in talks with a new joint venture formed by Magna and LG to produce its EV. A decision, however, is expected by the summer.
Earlier this year, it was rumored that an Apple Car prototype could be created in 2022, though there’s a good chance the Cupertino-based tech giant will try to keep everything away from our eyes and ears. For the time being, however, the Apple Car is still an unconfirmed project, so you’d better not hold your breath for it.
