Audi Teases Sky Sphere Concept Using the Horch 853A as an Inspiration

More on this:

1 Audi e-tron Got a $38,000 Repair Bill for a Fender Bender in the U.S.

2 Audi’s Smart Factory in Neckarsulm to Achieve Carbon-Neutral Production by 2025

3 Audi’s Electrified Dakar Racer Is Part DTM Engine, Part Formula E MGUs

4 After the Artemis, Audi CEO Shows the Company Will Introduce the Apollon