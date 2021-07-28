Audi e-tron Got a $38,000 Repair Bill for a Fender Bender in the U.S.

We recently wrote an article about a repair that Tesla charged $16,000 to make. The Electrified Garage eventually sorted it out for $700. The story we tell you now shows legacy automakers are not free of mind-boggling repair bills with their EVs. In this case, an Audi e-tron owner received a $38,000 budget. Shockingly, the issue didn’t affect the battery pack: it was just a fender bender.