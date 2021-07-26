June's Solar Eclipse Made This Amazing Dark Smudge on Our Planet

This Is the Official Four-Seat Corvette Concept That GM Never Built

The C2 generation Chevrolet Corvette came out in 1962 and was offered as a Coupe and Convertible, both with seating for two. However, General Motors was just about ready to launch the third body style, with a fixed-roof over the passenger compartment and two extra seats. 6 photos



A split-window model, this concept had a dark blue body, multi-spoke shoes on its feet, lots of chrome accents, and a very stylish interior.



Now, despite eating into the headroom of the backseat occupants, the sloping roofline behind the B pillars did allow enough of it for two adult passengers, as it can be seen in one of the images released on Instagram by GeneralMotorsDesign a few days ago.



The social media post is accompanied by a short caption that doesn’t say why they chose to leave the project on their shelves instead of putting it into production. Nevertheless, it could have something to do with its big rival from the Blue Oval brand, which was positioned more like a luxury cruiser, whereas the Corvette was a sports car for Americans.



“In response to the popular



Don’t get your hopes up for a four-seater ‘Vette in the foreseeable future, because the

