Lamborghini Goes Even More Exclusive With Aventador S Roadster Special Edition

Lamborghini is an exclusive marque, yet some of its cars are harder to get than others. The latest launch from the Italian brand refers to the latter situation, and it is a special edition of the Aventador S Roadster.
The Italian roadster received a special edition limited to just two units, and both will only be sold in South Korea. They called it Korean Special Series, and the cars are made for discerning collectors who want to own naturally aspirated V12 cars. These two units will be worth more than what their buyers will pay for them, as no other Aventador S Roadsters will be made like these were.
Both units were customized by the Lamborghini Centro Stile in Italy and are inspired by Korean culture. The inspiration goes more than just implementing elements from the country's flag and features colors from traditional Korean windows and other cues.
As you notice in the photo gallery, one example is painted in a shade called Blue Emera, while the other is Green Ocno. The two colors were chosen as they display the primary two colors of the country. Meanwhile, the interior comes in Bianco Leda, which means Leda white, and symbolizes the national spirit of Korea.
The personalization work goes on through crisscross models of vertical and horizontal lines on the hood, door panels, and rear fenders. These models are inspired by traditional Korean glass, while the engine compartment features the two trigrams of the Korean flag, Geon, and Gam.
You did not expect to learn so much about Korean culture from a news story about a Lamborghini, did you? Great, let us move on! The price of these limited-edition models has not been specified, as is the custom with exclusive cars. It comes with the territory, you might say.
For this special edition of the Aventador S Roadster, Lamborghini has not modified its V12-engine that sits behind the seats, which means that it still offers 740 hp and 690 Nm (508.9 lb.-ft.) of torque. It has a power-to-weight ratio of 2.2 kg/hp (4.85 lbs./hp). Therefore, the Aventador S Roadster of the Korean Special Series will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds, while the 0-200 km/h (124 mph) acceleration will be done in nine seconds flat.
The top speed is as high as the Aventador S Coupe's, which is 350 km/h (217 mph). Braking performance is also unchanged, and Lamborghini claims a 31-meter (101.7 -feet) stopping distance from 100 km/h (62 mph) to a full stop. The figures are done in optimal conditions, so think about that the next time you drive faster than the speed limit and consider your stopping distance in case something goes wrong.
