Engineer Builds Wooden Scrambler Style e-Bike and the Result Is Spectacular

A recent project surfaced on the internet lately known as the Electraply, a custom-built, one-of-a-kind, wooden e-bike. Yes folks, someone has done it and that someone is Evie Bee, a woodworker with a knack for modern manufacturing methods and traditional construction techniques.
In her struggles to always elevate her abilities, Bee decided to put herself to the test and build a vehicle worth keeping in mind. Why keep it in mind? Well, at this time there’s talk about even starting a crowdfunding campaign. Part two of the story was just about getting her hands on her very own e-bike, and in the process, the Electraply was born.
solid frame. But Bee’s “ultimate favorite” design comes from the Mokka SR250 road Scrambler and it can be clearly seen in the end product.
After extensive research into wood construction from other teams that have focused on building a wooden bike, Bee reached the conclusion that several sheets of sandwiched plywood are the best way to create a beefy and capable frame suitable for carrying a human and to be equipped with electric drive components.
To get an idea of how much research went into this bike, an 88-page report on every single component from frame to dropouts and even hubs is there to show you everything. Even more, there’s another report that takes you through the building stages and finishing touches.
steel plates for extra strength.
At the rear of the frame, you’ll see, once again, the addition of steel plates. These none-wood dropouts are in place as wooden ones wouldn’t have the strength to support heavy loads. Another set of steel plates adds lateral strength to the would-be chain and seat stays, helping solidify the rear triangle.
With varnish and lacquers in place, it was time to begin adding the finishing touches, and those that would ultimately defy the Electraply as an e-bike. At the front of the bike, and for reasons declared in the build research report, a Smart Pie 4 motor is mounted at the hub. With 250 watts of power, this little bugger seems to be just fine for the bike.
Finished off with a couple of custom touches such as a copper-framed seat, ultra-wide handlebars, solid fork, and what looks to be a single-speed drivetrain, and this e-bike just may be the next winning Kickstarter campaign.
It's not every day you get to see a bike design made from wood, looks like a serious motorcycle, and even offers electric capabilities. But the present is a wonderful time to be living, and if things hold up for this design, I too, will give the Early Bird special some thought, if it happens.
In her struggles to always elevate her abilities, Bee decided to put herself to the test and build a vehicle worth keeping in mind. Why keep it in mind? Well, at this time there’s talk about even starting a crowdfunding campaign. Part two of the story was just about getting her hands on her very own e-bike, and in the process, the Electraply was born.
solid frame. But Bee’s “ultimate favorite” design comes from the Mokka SR250 road Scrambler and it can be clearly seen in the end product.
After extensive research into wood construction from other teams that have focused on building a wooden bike, Bee reached the conclusion that several sheets of sandwiched plywood are the best way to create a beefy and capable frame suitable for carrying a human and to be equipped with electric drive components.
To get an idea of how much research went into this bike, an 88-page report on every single component from frame to dropouts and even hubs is there to show you everything. Even more, there’s another report that takes you through the building stages and finishing touches.
steel plates for extra strength.
At the rear of the frame, you’ll see, once again, the addition of steel plates. These none-wood dropouts are in place as wooden ones wouldn’t have the strength to support heavy loads. Another set of steel plates adds lateral strength to the would-be chain and seat stays, helping solidify the rear triangle.
With varnish and lacquers in place, it was time to begin adding the finishing touches, and those that would ultimately defy the Electraply as an e-bike. At the front of the bike, and for reasons declared in the build research report, a Smart Pie 4 motor is mounted at the hub. With 250 watts of power, this little bugger seems to be just fine for the bike.
Finished off with a couple of custom touches such as a copper-framed seat, ultra-wide handlebars, solid fork, and what looks to be a single-speed drivetrain, and this e-bike just may be the next winning Kickstarter campaign.
It's not every day you get to see a bike design made from wood, looks like a serious motorcycle, and even offers electric capabilities. But the present is a wonderful time to be living, and if things hold up for this design, I too, will give the Early Bird special some thought, if it happens.