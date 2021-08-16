autoevolution
Engineer Builds Wooden Scrambler Style e-Bike and the Result Is Spectacular
Wood is nothing new. It's been fulfilling our human-driven needs for millennia. Nowadays, we don’t use wood to make a fire or even cook, but rather, to build e-bikes.

16 Aug 2021, 13:39 UTC ·
A recent project surfaced on the internet lately known as the Electraply, a custom-built, one-of-a-kind, wooden e-bike. Yes folks, someone has done it and that someone is Evie Bee, a woodworker with a knack for modern manufacturing methods and traditional construction techniques.

In her struggles to always elevate her abilities, Bee decided to put herself to the test and build a vehicle worth keeping in mind. Why keep it in mind? Well, at this time there’s talk about even starting a crowdfunding campaign. Part two of the story was just about getting her hands on her very own e-bike, and in the process, the Electraply was born.

In a two-part walkthrough of the build, Bee states that the inspiration for her initial design is drawn from a Triumph TR6 Trophy Scrambler ridden by Steve McQueen in Great Escape. Designed for on-road and off-road use, the Scrambler body style offers high ground clearance and a solid frame. But Bee’s “ultimate favorite” design comes from the Mokka SR250 road Scrambler and it can be clearly seen in the end product.

After extensive research into wood construction from other teams that have focused on building a wooden bike, Bee reached the conclusion that several sheets of sandwiched plywood are the best way to create a beefy and capable frame suitable for carrying a human and to be equipped with electric drive components.

To get an idea of how much research went into this bike, an 88-page report on every single component from frame to dropouts and even hubs is there to show you everything. Even more, there’s another report that takes you through the building stages and finishing touches.

Once dimensions were figured out, a quick cardboard model of the Electraply let Bee know that everything was ready to go. After countless hours, even days of CNC milling at the frame, everything was ready to begin assembly. The head case, or headset for bicycles, is made in the same layered fashion as the frame and includes a few steel plates for extra strength.

At the rear of the frame, you’ll see, once again, the addition of steel plates. These none-wood dropouts are in place as wooden ones wouldn’t have the strength to support heavy loads. Another set of steel plates adds lateral strength to the would-be chain and seat stays, helping solidify the rear triangle.

With varnish and lacquers in place, it was time to begin adding the finishing touches, and those that would ultimately defy the Electraply as an e-bike. At the front of the bike, and for reasons declared in the build research report, a Smart Pie 4 motor is mounted at the hub. With 250 watts of power, this little bugger seems to be just fine for the bike.

Powering this motor is a YOSE Power battery with 36 volts 12.5 Ah capacity. How far this battery will take the Electraply is a bit hard to say as road conditions greatly affect this aspect. One thing that is mentioned is the choice of battery positioning. In order to offer a slight gas tank look and feel, the pack is mounted at on top of the frame and in front of the rider. Unique, to say the least.

Finished off with a couple of custom touches such as a copper-framed seat, ultra-wide handlebars, solid fork, and what looks to be a single-speed drivetrain, and this e-bike just may be the next winning Kickstarter campaign.

It's not every day you get to see a bike design made from wood, looks like a serious motorcycle, and even offers electric capabilities. But the present is a wonderful time to be living, and if things hold up for this design, I too, will give the Early Bird special some thought, if it happens.

Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
