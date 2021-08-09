5 DryCycle Is the Rather Undecided e-Bike With (Some) Car Functionality

Pure Electric Launches Affordable Pure Flux One E-bike, Ideal for Urban Commute

Pure Electric has recently rolled out a new e-bike. Called Pure Flux One, the bike was designed as an affordable and lightweight machine that can fit most riders' pockets.



Designed as your daily commuter,



There are no gears to change. Its 250W hub-drive motor offers three power modes for electric pedal assistance, delivering a maximum of 15, 20, and 25 kph, respectively (9, 12.5, or 15.5 mph). While that doesn't sound like much (and it isn't), for what Pure Electric has in mind, it's enough.



Pure Flux One uses a Gates belt drive instead of a standard chain. This means that there will be no oily smudges on you, and the bike should be especially silent. It has a pretty compact bottle-style battery that can provide up to 40 km (25 miles) of assistance for daily commutes and other short trips. Even if it's not that much, the advantage is that you can charge it quite fast. It gets to 80% in just three hours, and it's fully charged in five hours.



For what it can offer, the bike is priced at just £999, which is about $1,386. This marks a great score on the affordability scale. Other



Pure Electric even allows you to test-ride a Pure Flux One if you're not sure if the e-bike will be a good fit for you. Simply walk into one of the company's showrooms to feel what it's like to ride a Pure Flux One and inspect the quality of the wheels, grips, and saddle for yourself.



