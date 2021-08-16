Migma Concept Shows the Beautiful, Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran of the Future

Especially one as beautiful as this one. This is Migma, a concept catamaran from Spanish industrial firm Ruma Design, recognized with the A Design’s Iron Design Award 2019-2020, in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award Category. It’s beautiful, it’s elegant and luxurious, and it’s completely safe for the environment it would hypothetically explore. It’s perfection, a dream from a possible future.
We’re hosting a Travel Month virtual party here on autoevolution throughout the month of August, trying to include here tips and tricks for the perfect vacation, alternative or downright strange vacation transportation, luxury offers, and so much more. Migma would fit the bill as the perfect family vacation vessel. If only it were real.
As with most concepts to make headlines, there are no plans to build Migma. In fact, there never were and most likely will never be: this was a design exercise and, perhaps just as importantly, an attempt to create something new, something that would be so far outside the box that the box was no longer visible. As per Ruma’s statement, Migma (which means “mixture” in Greek) was designed to break naval design rules and, in the process, show what could be done sometime later down the line.
As noted above, this cat is inspired by nature in both form and function. As regards the former, it’s resembles a crustacean, in that it evokes a “constant flow of growing lines and curves, rendering complex surfaces that embrace the rationality of flat surfaces.” It’s a combination of flowing lines and the perceived harsh surfaces of the hard shell protecting the interior. As regards inspiration from nature with functionality, Ruma designers point to the fact that it would be hydrogen-powered and, thus, have no impact on the environment it explores.
Migma is minimalist, but in a way you associate minimalism with pure luxury. Measuring 180 feet (56 meters), it could serve just as well for business purposes or relaxation, like, for example, as a family vacation vessel. The interior is rendered in the same minimalist tones, and while the prevailing impression is that it’s too sterile, there is an undeniable elegance to it.
Luxury amenities wouldn’t lack, though they would pale in comparison to what you can normally find on any of today’s luxury yachts, be they of the supra- or mega- variety. The highlight would be the core structure, the central saloon, imagined as a versatile and customizable space: this could be the formal dining area, the office for conducting business, or a family room.
the (hypothetical) owner used this cat for business or for pleasure. All spaces on board would come with sweeping panoramic views but, one assumes, tinting glass would ensure the privacy of those onboard.
“Migma offers a minimalist feeling and luxury identity for high class society,” Ruma designers say of the design and the layout. The catamaran would sail noiselessly and without emissions, offering guests a noise-, fumes- and vibration-free journey, and an easy conscience. It would also offer them an unparalleled experience, thanks to the smart use of available space (fewer but bigger rooms), efficiency (reduced total weight and powerful motors would deliver solid performance), and a most unique luxury identity.
Not to sound too superficial or anything, but Migma would also get a lot of attention, for the simple reason that it’s a striking vessel.
