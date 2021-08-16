Step Into Another Dimension With This Futuristic Aero E-Bike Concept

There’s no limit to what our imagination can come up with when it comes to design, just like this aero e-bike concept comes to confirm it. Calling it simply “out of this world” wouldn’t do it justice.
As explained on its Instagram account, BaoPham Design transports us in a whole new world of aerodynamic e-bikes, with this futuristic concept of a streamlined body two-wheeler. It was 3D-modeled using the Shapr3D design app and rendered with the KeyShot 3D software.
Everything about the design of this e-bike is meant to reduce air resistance and friction, for an increased speed and ease of riding. Because it would be built for aerodynamics, the bike would feature hubless wheels to reduce the weight and would be equipped with slim tires.
The aero e-bike has a Z-frame design and a rotor inside the cylindrical joint. Pedaling activates the rotor, generating electricity that is transmitted to the back of the wheels. An additional rotor at the back turns the wheels.
While it is extremely appealing, sleek, and stylish, with its slim and aerodynamic looks, the aero bike does look a bit fragile. That raised some questions regarding its capabilities to handle the weight of a rider and deal with bumps on the road, especially since no suspension is visible in the pics. BaoPham Design addresses the concerns explaining that the bike would have suspension located between the tight space of the wheels and body frame (more details on that are about to be revealed in the future.) As far as the sturdiness of the bike goes, its designer claims carbon fiber or titanium would be strong enough to handle the weight of a person, as such materials wouldn't bend easily.
There are no immediate plans regarding BaoPham Design’s aero e-bike, which is still in development, but we’ll keep you updated as new info is revealed.
