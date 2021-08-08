From a Vintage Electric Scrambler to a Wooden E-bike: Meet Electraply

5 BMW Shows Electric Cargo Bike and e-Scooter, Plans to Have Others Make Them

Inspired by the vintage scrambler motorcycle aesthetic, Evie Bee, the one behind this incredible design, has crafted a bike of her own and gave it a modern twist: meet Electraply, the wooden e-bike. 7 photos



She says that one of the motivating factors that pushed her to make the bike was "the desire to fulfill my dream of owning and riding my own e-bike. An experience I had cruising along a beautiful coast road on a rented bike was enough to convince me I needed to make one for myself."



And she did. The initial design concept was inspired by



After looking at multiple cafe racer and scrambler motorcycles, she decided to take inspiration from the Yamaha SR 250 Scrambler to construct the Electraply. She chose the SR 250 because it is one of the most popular donor bikes for custom scrambler motorcycle fabrication nowadays. The style of the bike, as well as its components, reliable engine motor, and durable frame, making it ideal for customization.



After much-needed research and proper CNC machining, the



For added strength, the drop outs were made of stainless steel. What powers the bike is a 26" smart pie front-wheel motor and a 36v 12.5ah Yose power battery. Torque arms connect the motor to the front forks, reinforcing the drop outs on both sides.



The battery attachment plate was attached to the top of the frame, making it look like a motorcycle petrol tank. As for the seat, she tried to replicate the scrambler motorcycle seats' raised portion at the end.



Currently, Evie is seeking to start a Kickstarter campaign for those who want to own this beauty. But if you're the DIY type of person, you can also build this ride from scratch. The woodworker was generous enough to provide two free e-books that show step by step the process of making a wooden e-bike like hers. You can check it out on her



