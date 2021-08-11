The CrossCurrent X Step-Through Is Coming for Your Car on the Daily Commute

Ever since it got started in 2009, San Diego-based Juiced Bikes has been focusing on the stated goal of delivering safe, customizable and high-quality electric transportation. The latest addition to an already impressive lineup aims even higher: it’s coming for your car on the daily commute.
CrossCurrent X is Juiced Bikes’ most popular commuter bike, and the latest release is a riff on that, but better. The CrossCurrent X Step-Through is, as the name implies, step-through, featuring a redesigned frame for more accessibility and greater ease of use. High-quality components ensure a safe, comfortable and hassle-free ride across the city, which makes this bike a good substitute for your commuter car, according to the maker.
CrossCurrent X Step-Through comes with a powerful Bafang 750 W geared hub motor that peaks at 1,300W and delivers a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph, which makes it a Class 3 bike), powered by the proprietary 15Ah battery providing 65+ miles (104.6 km) of range per charge, on account of you using pedal-assist and not relying on torque alone. Even considering the fact that range is widely dependent on the riding style, weather, terrain, and payload, and that estimates are optimistic at best, this is a decent one – and more than enough for the daily commute to be stress-free. At least as far as charging goes.
Features include torque and cadence pedal assist technology, 9-speed Shimano cassette, hydraulic disk brakes, and integrated LED lights front and rear. Juiced Bikes promises an e-bike with consistent high speed cruising and high reliability uphill, both of which are a must if you’re to travel across the city with it on the daily.
For more functionality, the bike comes with fenders and rear rack included. You also get to choose between four color models (beach blue, arctic white, yellow, and black). “By offering a step-through frame and adding a range of colors, both new e-bike riders and experienced ones get an insane riding experience that we’re incredibly proud of. It’s also a great way to replace car miles with e-bike miles,” Torra Harris, CEO of Juiced Bikes, says in a statement.
Perhaps the best part about the latest addition to the CrossCurrent lineup is the more affordable price point: the Step-Through is cheaper than the predecessor it’s based on by $500, retailing at $1,999.
