Railbike Is the Quirky Rustic Contraption Ready to Take You on a Historical Ride

Anything with the word “skunk” as part of its name would not seem like the most appealing choice. But this is a legacy rail we’re talking about, an actual piece of pure American history – the California Western Railroad, simply known as “The Skunk.”
The great news is that you can experience a perfectly “clean” ride on this historical route, on a quirky but definitely fun contraption – the railbike. Yes, it’s just what it sounds like – an unusual kind of bike that can ride on the rails. Custom built especially for the Skunk Train, this railbike is mostly pedal-powered, but it’s equipped with an electric assist feature that can make the ride easier, or help the rider make it through the incline on the return trip.
Not a terribly sophisticated 4-wheeled vehicle, the railbike looks like a lot of fun, though. According to the information on the official website, it can carry a maximum weight of 250 lbs per passenger and 500 lbs per bike, and it requires a minimum height of 31", from hip to floor. It’s a great way to ride with a kid, as long as the main passenger can handle all the pedaling.
The company warns that traveling along the Redwood Route is neither a short, or an easy trip. In fact, it’s the equivalent of descending and ascending 15 stories – now, that’s quite a workout! You could even take it as a personal challenge and test for your fitness level, since the trip is advised “for our more active riders.”
The effort required to ride the Railbike will surely be worth it – this amazing route through California’s Mendocino County passes through several historic stops along the Noyo river, with unique views of the redwood groves and possible sighting of local wildlife.
This legacy railroad goes back to 1885, when it was built for lumber transportation. In 1925, single unit, self-propelled motorcars were introduced, known as railbuses. But what truly made them famous was the distinctive odor of the toxic fumes, which gave them the well-deserved “Skunks” nickname.
Today, with the advancement of eco-tourism, the railbike is the contemporary alternative to enjoying an incredible, historical route.
