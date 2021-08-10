2022MY Updates for VW Models Bring More Standard Tech, Promise of More Refreshes

Thanks mostly to the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, we already know the damage to the bank account when ordering a brand-spanking-new 2022 Volkswagen Golf Mk8 in GTI or flagship R form. But the latest batch of novelties brings something more.
Quite frankly, except for the interesting little Taos (kicking off at $22,995), the all-rounded Tiguan (starting from $25,995, newly refreshed for the model year), or the bigger Atlas/Atlas Cross Sport, there really isn't much to look forward into the VW model line for the U.S. market.
The Passat, for example, is mostly a carryover from MY2021. There’s just an all-new Limited Edition with “unique exterior and interior design details,” as well as a production run of just 1,973 units. It’s probably better to go for an Arteon if one can make the price jump from the standard MSRP of $27,295 for the Passat to the $39,995 quota. At least it’s a very quirky sedan.
So, back to the most interesting debuts for the 2022 model year, the Golf GTI and R. These compact cars will be joined by their segment companions, the Jetta and Jetta GLI, which are slated for their complete refresh. Unfortunately, the details haven’t been released just yet.
Instead, we do have a bigger picture of what the company has prepared for the 2022 model year. For most of the models across the lineup, Volkswagen is offering the well-known Digital Cockpit as a standard perk from now on. Meanwhile, the IQ. Drive driver assistance technology also comes standard or as an option, depending on the model.
Additionally, the Arteon has received a new 2.0-liter TSI mill churning out 300 hp and 295 lb-ft (399 Nm) of torque. That’s quite a sizeable improvement over the outgoing engine, which offered 268 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) in previous models. This new motor is also mated to a different transmission, with a Tiptronic seven-speed DSG replacing the previous eight-speed automatic.
