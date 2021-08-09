Darrvin’s Crest Hardtail e-MTB Possibly Wins Gold Medal As Most Versatile e-Bike

In the spirit of Travel Month, I've decided to shed some light on what could possibly be one of the most affordable, versatile, and downright capable e-MTBs around. But, to consider the Darrvin Crest just an MTB would be a bit of an understatement as this vehicle is suitable for an array of uses ranging from commuting, touring, urban, and of course, mountain use.
Now, Darrvin Electric is a shop out of South Africa that specializes in e-bike. No, they are not some team that woke up one day and started making e-bikes, but rather, co-founders Gert Stander and Gustav Erlank are two gentlemen with an ample cycling history behind them.
Mr. Stander has served as manager for several positions within Giant Bicycles, and Mr. Erlank has led a successful bicycle touring business for years. After a few business transactions, the two thought they have what it takes to offer the e-bike market a run for its money. With a recent company expansion even landing on North American territory, they seem to be hitting all the right notes.
Peak 2. If the two are placed side by side, you may be pressed hard to find any major differences in frame construction. But one standout feature is that massive down tube that hides an integrated battery. Internal cable routing is also a feature the team implemented on this bike.
Like most e-bikes, two major systems are crucial in a successful journey, the motor and the battery. For the Crest, Darrvin has decided to go with an affordable, yet powerful 350-watt Bafang M420, mid-mounted motor. If you ever end up on Bafang’s website, they’re saying that this little powerhouse can crank out a whopping 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) of torque.
As for the battery system, that downtube hides a Darrvin Insider battery with 500 Wh of juice. Riding under certain conditions and with a 70 kg (154 lbs) rider, this battery pack is expected to carry you upwards of 120 km (74.5 mi), more than enough for some very nice trips.
The rest of the drivetrain is covered by Shimano, some components being Altus, some Rapid Fire, but the main attraction of the Crest is its ability to transform into a bike fit for nearly any occasion.
a whole lot of extras aimed at taking your cycling journeys to the next level. You can add branded clip-on fenders, pannier rack, trunk bag, side stand, and even change your tires.
What these options do is help you ride further and to do it all the more comfortably. Different fenders are available for different occasions, while the racks and trunk bag allow you to bring any extra gear or equipment to help you play outside for longer.
Seeing as how most bicycle riders are not gold medal-winning cyclists, the Crest seems to be hitting all the right notes to make sure it ends up in as many hands as possible. With this sort of price and components, considering this beast for your next “all-around bike” purchase might be one of the smartest things you do all year.
