Amtrak Pumps $7.3 Billion Into Future State-of-the-Art, Dual-Powered Trains

As part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, the U.S. railway system gets a boost like never before in recent history, from extended routes to brand-new equipment. The main focus is now on replacing the old fleet with cutting-edge trains that will actually get the American public excited about choosing this means of transportation more often.
It’s time for the 40 to 50-year old fleet to go – based on this premise, Amtrak (the National Railroad Passenger Corporation that operates almost all intercity trains in the U.S.) partnered up with another major player in the local industry, California-based Siemens Mobility, to develop new generation, state-of-the-art trains. Top-level comfort for future passengers plus increased sustainability are the main goals, and the recently announced $7.3 billion investment is here to back that up.
So, what can the passengers expect? First of all, a more comfortable configuration, from larger vestibules and panoramic windows, to more convenient seating and better lighting. The new trains will also include helpful features for passengers with mobility or hearing impairments, in addition to touchless restroom controls and automated steps, which comply to the latest health and safety standards.
Digitalization is another key point, including navigation display systems and customer access to digital seat reservation features, individual power outlets and USB ports, as well as onboard Wi-Fi.
But the thing that truly makes this next generation fleet stand out is the use of multi-power systems. This will not only significantly reduce the carbon footprint, but also make the trains more efficient and shorten trip time. Only a part of the new trains will be based on hybrid battery operation, but it’s a major step in the right direction and certainly a premiere in the U.S., according to Siemens Mobility.
The Sacramento-based manufacturer was the perfect partner for this project. Its rail manufacturing facility is not only one of the largest of this kind on the continent, but also a sustainable one, which uses solar panels for generating most of its power. A total of 83 trains will be built for now, with plans for 130 additional ones.
The new locally-made trains will operate on the Northeast Corridor, plus Palmetto and other routes, and Amtrak hopes that they will bring more than 1.5 million additional riders every year.
