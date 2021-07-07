2021 Renault Megane Loses Gas and Diesel Engines in the UK, Gains PHEV Power

5 New Renault Megane RS Trophy-R Costs Almost As Much As the BMW M2 Competition

Things such as the Safety Pack, with its lane keep assist, e-call, and adaptive cruise control, and the Motorway Pack, with traffic jam companion that features adaptive cruise control with stop & go, lane centering, and rear cross traffic alert, are options. Falling in line with Renault’s electrification strategy , the 2021 Megane will no longer be available with the usual gasoline and diesel engines.Power will be supplied by the E-Tech PHEV , which combines a 1.6-liter gas unit with a 49(66 PS / 65) electric motor, for a total output of 160 PS (158 HP / 118 kW). This enables a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 9.4 seconds, and a 183 kph (114 mph) top speed.The all-electric range has yet to be announced, but the Captur PHEV , which packs the same electrified assembly, can travel 50 km (31 miles) in complete silence. The Megane E-Tech returns a combined 235.4 mpg UK (1.2 l/100 km / 196 mpg US) on thecycle, and emits 28 g/km of CO2.Full pricing details will be released next month, when customers will have to choose between the Iconic and R.S. Line trim levels, with extensive standard gear that includes themode button, 10-inch TFT driver’s display, hands-free key card, ambient lighting, electronic parking brake, and front and rear electric windows.The former features 16-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, two USB ports, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and frameless rearview mirror. The better-equipped option brings 17-inch alloy wheels, specific bumpers, R.S. leather-wrapped steering wheel, 9.3-inch infotainment, reversing camera, hands-free parking, and automatic emergency braking.Things such as the Safety Pack, with its lane keep assist, e-call, and adaptive cruise control, and the Motorway Pack, with traffic jam companion that features adaptive cruise control with stop & go, lane centering, and rear cross traffic alert, are options.

