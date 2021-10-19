Audi R8 Might Get a New Generation in 2023 With a Twin-Turbo V8

Audi's halo car, the R8, could get a third generation in 2023. The latest from the rumor mill announce a V8-powered next-generation R8, which would be an interesting appearance in the range, but not something impossible. Moreover, the alleged next-gen R8 would also be offered in an electric version.
Those of you who still remember the first-generation R8 know that the car came with a naturally-aspirated V8 unit, which was then shelved when the second-generation model appeared.
The 4.2-liter V8 mill was ditched in favor of the V10 that was introduced while the car was still in its first generation. The V10 is still available in the range, but do not expect it to last forever, as it will be a struggle to make it comply with future emissions regulations in the EU.
Well, according to German media, 2023 will bring us a third generation of the R8, which would come with a 690 horsepower (700 PS), twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 unit. As Auto Bild notes, that unit would come from the Urus, and it would get hybrid assistance to allow it to reach the mentioned figures.
Mind you, this is not the first rumor regarding the successor of the Audi R8. Previous reports noted the inline-five-cylinder unit of the TT-RS would be fitted in the R8's successor. Meanwhile, Audi did sell an undisclosed number of R8 e-tron units, but those were more expensive than the ICE vehicles they were based on.
Now, rumors announce the electric version of the R8 as the range-topper, unlike the old Audi R8 e-tron. Since the latter was released, Audi has developed several electric models, including ones with three electric motors, which would prove interesting to drive even in the shape of an R8.
Unfortunately for us, we do not have any word from Audi on the future of the R8. It is clear that the current generation still has a few years on the market left in it, but the reality about its successor is covered in a cloud of secrets.
