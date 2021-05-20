Porsche 935/19 Flexes Twin-Turbo Flat-Six, Martini Livery up the Goodwood Hill

In 2018, Porsche did what enthusiasts have been asking for quite a few years: it revived the legendary 935. Like its predecessor, the modern 935 was built around a 911, in this case, the wild GT2 RS.
Sporting a bespoke shell heavily inspired by the original 935/78, the track-only coupe incorporates bits and pieces from other modern Porsche vehicles. The LED taillights, for instance, are shared with the 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car, while the side mirrors come from the 911 RSR.
The borrowing continues inside the cabin with various features, including the color display sourced from the 911 GT3 R. A full-fledged race car for track days, the 935/19 comes with a driver's seat only as standard, fitted with a six-point harness for proper FIA-approved safety.
The modern 935 draws juice from the same twin-turbo, 3.8-liter flat-six engine that motivates the 991-generation 911 GT2 RS. The output remains unchanged at 691 horsepower, but that's more than enough to run impressive lap times on any track out there.
But unlike the GT2 RS, the 935/19 saw the light of day in extremely limited quantities. Only 77 examples left the factory, offered in various vintage liveries that made the original 935 famous. The car shown below is finished in the iconic Martini paint job, but Porsche also rolled out liveries honoring Gianpiero Moretti’s MOMO crew and Bob Garretson’s Interscope team.
The footage you're about to see was shot some time ago when Porsche took the 935/19 racing during its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Goodwood Hill is the perfect environment for such a car, so you'll hear that wonderful flat-six flex its muscles as it should.
When the 935/19 rolled out, it was the most expensive Porsche available thanks to a sticker that stood at €701,948 (about $856,700 at the current exchange rates). In 2020, one of the 77 units built was auctioned off for a whopping $1.5 million, so these cars are bound to become multi-million-dollar classics in a few years.
