2022 Opel GTE Reimagines Original 1965 Kadett B As Sporty Yet Sustainable Coupe

Stellantis has recently confirmed a lot of plug-in models, including pure EVs, during its fruitful first full year’s financial results. As such, automotive virtual artists now dare to dream about cool zero-emission reinventions.
Among the many brands of the group formed through the merger of FCA and PSA, there is also GM’s former European gem, Opel. The German automaker got its fair share of upcoming hybrids and BEVs, of course. But they are all unsurprisingly traditional.
However, Lars O. Saeltzer, the virtual artist behind the Larson Design moniker (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), has an interesting EV idea for the digital world. Probably remembering that Opel has already dared to imagine a retro EV in the form of the 2021 Manta GSe ElektroMOD one-off, he also came up with a sporty-vintage electric proposal.
This one is a lot smaller and nimbler than his previous fully electric Opel, a 2022 Kapitan e that showed a highly improbable min-dream of Ford Thunderbird-inspired full-size sedan sustainability. And it would probably go head-to-head with the artist’s neat Ford Capri RSe. Boy, that would be a retro-modern brawl to remember...
Anyway, this time around the CGI expert imagined that Stellantis might one day bring back “a kind of Kadett/Astra Coupé GT/E as an all-new EV.” And he specifically chose the second generation of the newly reintroduced Kadett series, a 1965 Opel Kadett B, for the virtual modern reinvention.
Not a bad call at all. Since the original Kadett B also served as the base for the first Opel GT sports car. This retro-modern Kadett GTE concept takes a lot more after the regular Kadett B, though. And we are perfectly fine with that as the result has personality, just like the OEM Manta GSe. And if the German automaker did it once, why not turn a bespoke creation into a fully-fledged production-series little EV the second time?
