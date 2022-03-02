Topless Jeep Gladiator Becomes a Summer-Loving Dually Truck Within CGI Moments

Jeep is thinking about its first all-electric (little) model. Or the concepts for the 56th Annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab. But automotive virtual artists have slightly more trifle matters on their minds.
Like playing with a summer-moody, opened Gladiator, and making it a dually truck. Instead of trying to scratch their heads for coming up with a name for Jeep’s first battery-powered production model. Or guessing the exact projects that will get the enthusiast crowd fully ecstatic during the Moab celebrations.
Anyway, as far as Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, is concerned, he is actually trying to make a little bit of spring cleaning. While he claims it is “time to erase some cars off the iPad Pro, it's a bit laggy (lol)” he also gives us another instance of the behind-the-scenes making-of process.
With something cool, something ready for any pickup truck duties. Also, it is a little bit more traditional than his recent attempt at morphing the Toyota GR Supra into a coupe utility for anyone missing the Ford Ranchero or Chevy El Camino Utes. So, without further ado, witness the birth of the topless Jeep Gladiator Dually!
Well, that should not be surprising. Not when Gladiators all around are turning into fully custom wonders. From Gunmetal examples riding on 24-inch Forgiato Terra aftermarket wheels like pros to 6x6 extremes. Some of those include $220k Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 transformations into Cybertruck clones, for better or for worse...
Anyway, this quick rendering (at least as far as we are concerned) might serve a little more than simple wishful thinking for Jeep fans. We also feel that it is a great preamble for upcoming road trips. Including the dune-bashing or rock-crawling variety. With or without dually wheel assistance. When you have a real, topless Jeep Gladiator, a double set of rear wheels might become superfluous.
