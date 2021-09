2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Hits the Track, Is It Your Next Sporty Electric Crossover?

kWh

Spied undergoing testing at the Nurburgring, it doesn’t look that different compared to the regular model. However, it does sport bigger wheels that spin around the uprated brakes, and it also sits closer to the ground. It should be stiffer next to the normal Ioniq 5, and could get adaptive dampers.Here at Autoevolution, we’re fans of discreet designs and lots of firepower, and while the Ioniq 5 N does seem to fit the bill, we’re certain that it will launch with beefed up looks. Thus, it might get fender flares, more aggressive front and rear bumpers, and probably a bigger wing attached to the top end of the tailgate. The N logos will round off the looks.Power might be supplied by the same dual-motor set-up of the Kia EV6 GT . Its sibling boasts a combined 577 bhp and 546 pound-feet (740 Nm) of torque, and has all-wheel drive and an electronic limited-slip differential.It could mirror its performance too, with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration taking 3.5 seconds, and top speed standing at 162 mph (260 kph). With the 77.4battery fully charged, the Kia has a 252-mile (405-km) driving range, so expect a similar autonomy from the Ioniq 5 N.A true zero-emission fun machine that looks like an oversized hatchback, Hyundai N’s upcoming model is understood to be a few months away from being unveiled. The presentation will, in all likelihood, take place next year.