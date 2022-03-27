Driven: 2022 Kia EV6, Korea’s answer to Tesla Model Y, Ford Mach-E and VW ID.4
The electric car wars are heating up. The 2022 Kia EV6 shows that the Koreans are coming and will be formidable competitors in the compact electric SUV space. Sharing its platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 blends hatchback practicality, upscale features and good range at a fairly attractive price.
The looks of the Kia EV are striking. While it’s pitched as an SUV, it comes across more as a sporty hatchback with flowing lines and muscular haunches. The EV6 is also the first Kia to dispense with the “Tiger Nose” grille design that has been the brand’s calling card. Instead, the LED lighting elements are connected by a piano black accent, while a lower grille is used to duct air to the brakes and cabin.
The swoopy looks are enhanced by black rocker panel trim that sweeps up through the rear wheel well and across the rear liftgate to form a spoiler. LED lights are integrated beneath the spoiler enhancing the modern, crisp look. Our test car, a GT-Line AWD model, rides on 20-inch alloy wheels with a chrome and black five-spoke design.
Powering the EV6 is a 77.4 kWh battery pack with a range of 274 miles. Two electric motors, one on each axle, put out a combined 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque. EV6 GT-line models in standard rear-wheel-drive boast a 310-mile range while delivering 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.
An 800-volt architecture allows for ultra-fast DC charging of the battery pack. Kia says 350 kW at 200 amps delivers an 80-percent charge in just 18 minutes. At a standard 125-amp 50 kW rate, an 80-percent charge takes 73 minutes. Level 2 charging at 11 kW takes just over seven hours.
The 1,052-lb battery pack (which contributes to the 4,661-lb curb weight) is mounted beneath the floor giving the EV6 a solid planted feel thanks to its low center of gravity. The steering is light and precise without the feel of being overboosted. The body structure is tight and solid adding to the remarkably quiet interior.
While petrolheads may bemoan the lack of an exhaust note or availability of a stick shift, the EV6 is a joy to drive for its ability to go exactly where you point it with silky, silent response from its electric drivetrain. For all the kudos earned by the Kia Stinger because of its BMW-like road manners (thank you Herr Biermann), I much prefer the linear throttle response, tight chassis and lack of creaks and groans from the body of the EV6 over that of the larger hatchback.
There are four levels allowing you to dial in the amount of braking you need to match whether you’re simply cruising around the city or have decided to take the twisty way home. Engaging the highest level of braking turns on the “iPedal” one pedal driving feature that will bring the vehicle to a complete halt when you lift your foot off the accelerator.
In addition to its spirited handling and performance, the EV6 provides a luxurious ride and plenty of cabin comfort for up to five passengers. The front 8-way power seats are supportive yet supple, clad in suede upholstery that adds $295 to the sticker. The overall design and appearance of the interior gives off a premium vibe thanks to the abundant use of soft-touch materials, brushed aluminum accents and contrasting color scheme.
While there are some redundant controls on the steering wheel, the cockpit is a capacitive touch-button festival. There are separate controls for the HVAC system with knobs to control the temperature. The audio and infotainment are accessed through a 12.3-inch center touchscreen which abuts to a similar sized screen ahead of the driver to house the main instrumentation. Instead of a rotary control on the center dash to help navigate all the various systems, you have a similar sized knob for gear selection. Thankfully, the EV6 is equipped with a competent voice recognition system that can ease the process of finding a station or mapping out a destination.
On the safety and driver assist side you get a blind spot monitor (with alerts in the head-up display), lane monitors that project real time images in the instrument cluster depending on which turn signal is activated, and lane keeping and following assist. Also included is remote parking assist that allows you to use the key fob to ease the car in and out of tight spaces from outside the car.
As the flagship of the Kia EV6 range, the GT-Line AWD package starts at $55,900. In addition to the suede seating option, our test car features Steel Matte Gray paint, which is another $695. All-in, with $1,215 delivery, the bottom line is $58,105. Taking some of the sting out of that price is the federal $7,500 income tax credit, which puts the out-of-pocket price closer to $50,000.
For those on a tighter budget, Kia does offer an entry level EV6 Light model that comes in rear drive with a 58-kWh battery pack good for a range of 232 miles. That model starts at $40,900. The mid-range Wind trim, in rear-drive, costs $47,000 and will net a 310-mile range from its 77.4 kWh battery. In any event, the Kia EV6 offer plenty of value, style and performance versus other EVs costing thousands more.
