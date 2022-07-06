Denny Hamlin to Debut a Special Coca-Cola Paint Job in Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin will race a special type of paint scheme this Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
We are talking about a Coca-Cola livery made by the giant company in collaboration with Joe Gibbs Racing for Hamlin No. 11 Toyota Camry. The NASCAR team will use the unique paint scheme to celebrate 23XI co-owners first primary sponsorship with the soda brand.
If you know, Denny is part of the "Coca-Cola" company, alongside three other drivers: Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, and Austin Dillon. However, his Toyota is the first car on the grid to carry such a paint job, but maybe we will get more cool ideas like this one in the future.
Denny Hamlin has a total of 48 wins and 35 pole positions in his 596 races over 18 years. However, despite these good numbers, he was not able to ever win the championship, the closest being in 2010 when he finished second, behind Jimmie Johnson.
At the Atlanta Motor Speedway (which was repaved and reconfigured for this year's Cup Series race), Denny has one pole position in 2010 and one win in 2012. As a fun fact, Coca-Cola has its headquarters close to Atlanta, and Hamlin's last win came at the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.
Even though Denny won two races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, he is only in P20 in the drivers' championship. On a podcast hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. right after the Indy 500 race, Hamlin discusses the possibility of retiring this year from NASCAR.
Until then, Denny is one of the favorites to win at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, alongside Chase Elliott and Joey Logano. However, we cannot wait to see the No. 11 Toyota Camry with the Coca-Cola livery shining in the sun.
The race will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, USA.
If you know, Denny is part of the "Coca-Cola" company, alongside three other drivers: Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, and Austin Dillon. However, his Toyota is the first car on the grid to carry such a paint job, but maybe we will get more cool ideas like this one in the future.
Denny Hamlin has a total of 48 wins and 35 pole positions in his 596 races over 18 years. However, despite these good numbers, he was not able to ever win the championship, the closest being in 2010 when he finished second, behind Jimmie Johnson.
At the Atlanta Motor Speedway (which was repaved and reconfigured for this year's Cup Series race), Denny has one pole position in 2010 and one win in 2012. As a fun fact, Coca-Cola has its headquarters close to Atlanta, and Hamlin's last win came at the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte.
Even though Denny won two races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, he is only in P20 in the drivers' championship. On a podcast hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. right after the Indy 500 race, Hamlin discusses the possibility of retiring this year from NASCAR.
Until then, Denny is one of the favorites to win at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, alongside Chase Elliott and Joey Logano. However, we cannot wait to see the No. 11 Toyota Camry with the Coca-Cola livery shining in the sun.
The race will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, USA.
INTRODUCING @dennyhamlin's first-EVER Coca-Cola @NASCAR Cup Series paint scheme??Bringing #RealMagic to the track this Sunday at @amsupdates ??????? #CocaColaRacing— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) July 5, 2022
Designer: @BLACKBEARDltd pic.twitter.com/qRpXxS5pCR