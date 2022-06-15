2024 Chevrolet Blazer RS 3 Sportback EV Fools Us Into Liking a 5-Door Hatchback

Following a rather long, second hiatus from the usual CGI mashup shenanigans, we can safely say that the virtual artist better known as carfrontswaps on social media is back with something utterly cool.
Outrageous mashups are an interesting niche for automotive pixel masters and there are quite a few CGI experts that like to dabble in that area. One of them did so intermittently over the past few months and it looked like inspiration didn’t strike too often when the author returned.
Just think of the most recent additions: a couple of versions of the long-forgotten 2005-2009 Chevy Uplander minivan that unsuccessfully replaced the Venture and Astro that were mixed and matched with the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R sports car, as well as a Toyota GR86 Countach that even the author had no idea why it was made. No worries, they’re all embedded in the gallery so you can ogle at them and have a mighty good laugh.
But then inspiration struck just as Mary Barra officially unveiled the first image of the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV and its full reveal date (July 18, 2022). The mid-size EV crossover SUV that is said to offer “a groundbreaking mix of style, performance, and technology” probably turned the Eureka knob for this virtual automotive artist mainly because it was presented in RS trim, and so he set off on a journey of RS 3 Sportback hatchback discovery.
The result is way more impressive than what perspired on the channel since the pixel master returned to active duties – and whether that is because Chevy has finally nailed the Blazer styling or the Audi RS 3 Sportback just suits crossover transformations is frankly irrelevant. What is more important is that some people were almost fooled into thinking this Blazer RS 3 Sportback was the real deal… Maybe it would have been for the better, though that would also render the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV a little bit useless, don’t you think?
