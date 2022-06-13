2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Is Revealed by Mary Barra, Orders Will Soon Be Accepted

The much-anticipated 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV now has a real identity that we can put our trust into. The all-electric car looks ready to go all-in on its rivals. We might be in for a treat here. Legacy automakers are finally pushing the right buttons!
Mary Barra takes her role as CEO of General Motors extremely seriously during these tough times for the auto industry. The executive is now more active on social media, while the company she runs is trying to catch up to Tesla by providing the market with what’s currently missing – an EV for the masses. And the strategy is working! Chevy is now all over the internet and on the news. Let’s just hope they’ll pay attention to the reliability aspect as well.
Unlike the small facelift that’s been applied to the 2022 Chevrolet Blazer, the 2024 all-electric model comes with some inspiring changes. It remains a contemporary mid-size SUV (also known as a crossover in some markets because people like to mix these terms), but the nip and tuck give it a bold presence. Just keep in mind this isn’t a body-on-frame vehicle we’re talking about. The unibody philosophy has taken over. Nonetheless, the EV looks futuristic but not exaggerated.
The shapes we get to see from this photo are telling us that Chevrolet’s plans to gun for the marketshare currently held by Volkswagen, Tesla, and Ford might work. We’ll have to wait and see what the specs are and if they can match the competitors who are already delivering their vehicles. The SS moniker, however, will meet some strong opponents.
Styling is also present with the Blazer EV. The contrasting roofline plays with our vision and makes the SUV look smaller than it is. We might also see 20-inch wheels as an option.
The all-new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV will be officially introduced in a little over a month. We’ll tell you all about it on the 18th of July. If you’re confident about wanting to be among the first to own one, then you should also know that reservations will open on the same date.
The Blazer EV joins the other Ultimum-derived all-electric vehicles in Chevrolet’s portfolio. Equinox and Silverado EV will enjoy a new member in their zero-tailpipe emissions family.
Allow me to share a sneak peek at the all-new @Chevrolet Blazer #EV. ????— Mary Barra (@mtbarra) June 13, 2022
I can’t wait until July 18, when we share the details with the world. pic.twitter.com/FIPE2SRVyg