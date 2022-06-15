1973 GMC Truck Flaunts the Digital Square Body Slammed Attitude Like a C/K Boss

Taking over from a series called Task Force, Chevrolet and GMC’s C/K full-size pickup truck family was naturally graced with various nicknames over time. The second gen was the “Action Line,” while the third iteration was dubbed “Rounded Line,” among others.
Truth be told, those were GM’s designations, and people might remember the C/Ks better by their popular monikers. For example, the GMT400 generation was called OBS (old/original body style) while the predecessor went against the automaker’s credo that it was posher than ever before and was lovingly dubbed the Square Body.
And, frankly, it suits it a lot better. Especially when the third-generation Chevy/GMC trucks, introduced for the 1973 model year, are graced with a little bit of aftermarket flair. Or a lot, even if only virtually. This is the latter case with Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another fast journey of classic pickup truck wishful thinking.
After he abandoned these cool commercial vehicles in favor of real or imagined muscle car wonders (including a flashy Chevy Monte Carlo that was envisioned wider than the digital norm ahead of the real-world build project), the pixel master has returned with a GMC take on the 1973 C/K series. This idea nicely follows in the footsteps of a slammed widebody Ford F-100 that looked like it was newly formed out of molten chrome, as well as a slammed OBS that was probably on virtual red, gold, and carbon fiber steroids.
Well, this all-black and chrome (with a dash of crimson on the brake calipers) 1973 GMC truck nicely completes the CGI collection as it goes low enough to scare ants on a humongous set of matching black and chrome deep-dish aftermarket wheels. Unfortunately, there are some regrets, such as those about not being able to experience the digital interior or a little surprise stemming from under the hood!
