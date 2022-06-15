G81 BMW M3 Touring Enjoys a Swanky Day Out in a Virtual Town Ahead of Reveal

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will focus on BMW M’s division 50th anniversary celebrations, with the legendary Central Feature and a lot of other goodies flying in the blue, purple, and red colors. Among them, of course, there will be surprises.
One of them is not exactly a mystery – the long-awaited debut of BMW’s G81-series M3 Touring, a practical yet high-performance station wagon that will try to make enthusiasts forget about the humongous double-coffin grille with ample trunk space for (high speed) family adventures. With the station wagon a fully hyped M commodity, it was only natural for it to also become a darling of the virtual automotive artists.
The pixel masters have tried on numerous occasions to shed unofficial light on the design of the upcoming M3 Touring. And, among them, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, really loves to perform a “Touring the world!” periplus with the unreleased G81. So, just ahead of the official world introduction scheduled on June 23, at 10:00 a.m. BST (11:00 a.m. CET/5:00 a.m. EST), here is the M3 Touring already enjoying a setting that is going to be entirely familiar soon: a digital day out in swanky parts of town.
Of course, this is not the first time this CGI expert has peeled the camouflage or enlightened the dark M3 Touring teasers, and we must admit that he is getting better and better with each attempt – if they did not know better, that it is all wishful thinking, most people would not even realize this is not a real, high-performance family station wagon. Sure, it has been a while since we last saw it travel the digital plains of the author’s imagination land when it was dwelling in the company of other virtual estates from Cadillac and Lexus, among others.
But, so close to its actual, official debut, it certainly warranted one last imagined look with all spotlights centered on the posh yet utilitarian lines and the high-performance styling. Hopefully, the expert digital content creator that really loves all station wagons was spot on in terms of design!
