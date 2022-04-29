2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Gets BMW's Flagship CGI Virus, EV Coupe Splits Opinions

BMW recently premiered its 2023 G07 X7 Life Cycle Impulse (alongside its feistier Alpina XB7 sibling) and also quickly moved on to solidify a new corporate design style for the entire flagship lineup with the introduction of the seventh-generation (G70) 7 Series/i7 sedans. So, whether we like it or not, the new split-headlight-style design is probably here to stay.
Naturally, the bigger the polemics, the higher interest has been exhibited by virtual automotive artists from around the world. And, over the past few weeks, we have seen a vast number of X7, 7 Series, and i7 reinterpretations – some for the better, others for the worst. Among them, there was also an interesting bunch that sought to elevate the new iteration of the stately sedan to levels on par with the Rolls-Royce creations.
Sure, one could easily say that is only possible in the virtual realm. But what happens if BMW Group decides to have a similar approach for both brands, to elevate the high-tier BMWs closer to Rolls-Royce? Then, according to Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, maybe they will need to have the latter’s new models also use similar design cues.
So, he took yet another break from his signature “Touring the world!” series and decided to jump in something EV and big – perhaps as a counterpoint to the pixel master’s recent smart #1 fortwo city EV car. Now, he went directly to the extreme, imagining the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre with BMW’s new split-headlight design virus and signaling “the separate headlamp is back!”
Of course, on a hulking Wraith Grand Tourer coupe successor like Spectre, this style does not necessarily look so much out of place as on a BMW. Still, there have been split opinions from fans. Some want nothing like this, others think it would be a clever idea for RR to split the headlights, and somebody even believes it now “looks cheaper!”
Sure, one could easily say that is only possible in the virtual realm. But what happens if BMW Group decides to have a similar approach for both brands, to elevate the high-tier BMWs closer to Rolls-Royce? Then, according to Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, maybe they will need to have the latter’s new models also use similar design cues.
So, he took yet another break from his signature “Touring the world!” series and decided to jump in something EV and big – perhaps as a counterpoint to the pixel master’s recent smart #1 fortwo city EV car. Now, he went directly to the extreme, imagining the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre with BMW’s new split-headlight design virus and signaling “the separate headlamp is back!”
Of course, on a hulking Wraith Grand Tourer coupe successor like Spectre, this style does not necessarily look so much out of place as on a BMW. Still, there have been split opinions from fans. Some want nothing like this, others think it would be a clever idea for RR to split the headlights, and somebody even believes it now “looks cheaper!”