2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Gets BMW's Flagship CGI Virus, EV Coupe Splits Opinions

BMW recently premiered its 2023 G07 X7 Life Cycle Impulse (alongside its feistier Alpina XB7 sibling) and also quickly moved on to solidify a new corporate design style for the entire flagship lineup with the introduction of the seventh-generation (G70) 7 Series/i7 sedans. So, whether we like it or not, the new split-headlight-style design is probably here to stay.

