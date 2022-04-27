Redesigned, All-Black BMW 7 Series Gets Batman-Approved Dose of CGI Vitamins

BMW’s head honchos might be crazy for continuing to approve polemics-inducing styling ideas for their flagship models. But they sure are no fools when it comes to profitable trends.
Just look at some of the OEM appearance packages for the 2023 i7 full EV/regular 7 Series and notice how certain builds hit major S-Class sweet spots. For example, the all-new M760e can be had with a striking, fresh two-tone paintjob that makes it feel like a Bavarian Maybach.
Also, the company probably noticed that across the Atlantic, murdered-out S-Class custom projects are all the rage among affluent buyers. So, again, the 7 Series can emulate the vibe from the factory with an all-black atmosphere that would make even Batman proud. Though perhaps, the iconic superhero might have a beef with the new split-headlight design, and that makes him afraid to stand out in the BMW crowd…
Alas, Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, decides to give us something CGI that will make Bats proud seven times… probably. So, after twice transforming the G70 seventh-generation 7 Series (dear lord, so many sevens! Should we reference David Fincher’s “Se7en,” instead of DC?) for Kolesa, he is now back on his account with “one more redesigned 7 Series rendering.”
It might be the best one, so far, if someone needs to be a billionaire by day and a masked vigilante/crime-fighter by night. That is especially true since the headlights now look like “normal” (albeit reversed) batarangs and the humongous LED grille outline will surely hypnotize any wrongdoer.
By the way, Batman could save this for when going stealthy and use a couple of two other CGI designs for daily activities: KDesign AG’s rather failed attempt at emulating the Rolls-Royce atmosphere for when Alfred does the driving or X-Tomi Design’s i7 Touring for when going out on a family adventure with Catwoman and Robin…
Also, the company probably noticed that across the Atlantic, murdered-out S-Class custom projects are all the rage among affluent buyers. So, again, the 7 Series can emulate the vibe from the factory with an all-black atmosphere that would make even Batman proud. Though perhaps, the iconic superhero might have a beef with the new split-headlight design, and that makes him afraid to stand out in the BMW crowd…
Alas, Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, decides to give us something CGI that will make Bats proud seven times… probably. So, after twice transforming the G70 seventh-generation 7 Series (dear lord, so many sevens! Should we reference David Fincher’s “Se7en,” instead of DC?) for Kolesa, he is now back on his account with “one more redesigned 7 Series rendering.”
It might be the best one, so far, if someone needs to be a billionaire by day and a masked vigilante/crime-fighter by night. That is especially true since the headlights now look like “normal” (albeit reversed) batarangs and the humongous LED grille outline will surely hypnotize any wrongdoer.
By the way, Batman could save this for when going stealthy and use a couple of two other CGI designs for daily activities: KDesign AG’s rather failed attempt at emulating the Rolls-Royce atmosphere for when Alfred does the driving or X-Tomi Design’s i7 Touring for when going out on a family adventure with Catwoman and Robin…