Believe It or Not, the 2023 BMW 760i Looks So Much Better as a 7 Series Touring

Following the introduction of its flagship G07 X7 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) SUV and the Alpina XB7 sibling, BMW naturally doubled down on the split-headlight-inducing polemics with the seventh-generation 7 Series and its first-ever i7 battery EV companion. And, of course, the controversy just keeps growing.
The Bavarian automaker claims that with the introduction of the all-new 7 Series and i7, they are “leading the luxury segment into a new era that will be shaped by innovations.” Well, one thing is for sure – some people are going to interpret these words quite the opposite way and think this new age will have yet another big theme of polemics (note the second posted embedded below for a huge LOL!).
Never mind the humongous kidney grille – see how we are already starting to grow attached to it?! – because the new split-headlight design is the next subject of confusion. Alas, BMW is mostly interested in reaching new and more profitable luxury heights, especially if you look at the interior. While the exterior is a big subject of debate, the cockpit can easily be seen as either a comfortable work of art, a high-tech cinema venue, or both.
But what happens when you want all that for the family, not the business executives? Well, as it turns out, the virtual artist better known as j.b.cars on social media has done yet another quick makeover that somehow makes a lot more sense than what this OEM officially thought. So, after the pixel master dabbled with a smiling 2023 X7 to get rid of the split headlights and even make some kidney grille amends, now it is time for a fresh perspective based on the new 760i.
He selected the best possible depiction of the new 7 Series for this digital makeover – a matte, black on black 760i xDrive, and then made it feel a little (matte) blue. However, we need not be saddened about this virtual transformation because the flagship BMW has now turned into a massive, practical Touring. And believe it or not, this station wagon rendition makes the new corporate flagship styling a lot more bearable.
