All-New 2023 BMW M760e Looks Like a Bavarian Maybach With Its Striking New Two-Tone Paint

It feels as though we’ve known for some time what the all-new BMW 7 Series was going to look like. After countless spy images and countless artist interpretations, the styling of the new 7 became sort of a badly kept secret for the Bavarian brand.
Earlier this week, BMW unveiled the all-new 2023 7 Series and of course, it looked exactly like we knew it would, featuring these controversial split headlights, a massive kidney grille, and an overall (surprisingly) simple design language – almost Bangle-esque. Funny how these things come back around.
Anyway, I’m not here to talk about the new 7 Series as a whole, but rather just this M760e plug-in hybrid model, which the carmaker presented in a striking new two-tone paint, which by the way is a BMW-first.
What you’re seeing here is the first-ever BMW Individual two-tone finish, joining three new additional metallic shades in Dark Graphite Metallic, Sparkling Copper Metallic and Space Silver Metallic.
Buyers will be able to choose between two colors for the section of the body above the shoulder line, whereas the lower section can be specified in one of five colors. The two hues are then separated by a precisely drawn coach line, which adds style.
These electrified M-spec cars, which are due in 2023, might just be the best-looking of the lot, as far as the all-new 7 Series is concerned. Still, if you want to accelerate as quickly as possible, your best bet would be the fully electric i7 M70 xDrive variant, which will reportedly produce a total of 650 hp (650 ps). Meanwhile, the car you see in these images (M760e xDrive PHEV) boasts a total system output of 563 hp (571 ps).
So, what do you guys think, would you consider buying a two-tone M Sport-spec 2023 7 Series? Or would sticking with a more basic colorway make this car’s design more tolerable?
