This Is What the New 2023 BMW 7 Series Should Have Looked Like

Since the grand unveiling earlier this week, the new generation BMW 7 Series has become a rendering phenomenon. Numerous digital artists have been racing each other for a few days now to come up with different variants, more or less real.
Dealing with the controversial front end of the luxury sedan, the latest was signed by Kolesa, and in our opinion, the 2023 BMW 7 Series should have looked like this, because simpler is often better, isn’t it?
Removing the split lighting signature, this CGI imagines the car with traditional headlamps that bear the company’s instantly-recognizable DRL signature. The bumper has had its pixels rearranged as well, as it sports bigger side air intakes and slightly enlarged lower grille. The kidney grilles, on the other hand, have been shrunken, and the hood and front fenders reshaped in order to fit the new design.
Save for the aforementioned mods and the suspension revision, as it sits closer to the ground, everything else is identical to the real 7er. This includes the profile with the new lines, door handles, mirrors, and side skirts, rear quarter panels, and obviously the entire back end. The latter would need a few tweaks of its own, but at least it is not as controversial as the face.
We’re wondering if the looks will eventually grow on us as the vehicle starts aging, but before that, BMW has to prepare the official launch. In the United States, it will start arriving at dealers at the end of the year, in two versions, the 740i and 760i xDrive. The former uses a 375-hp 3.0-liter straight-six turbo’d mill, and the latter packs a 536-hp V8, taking 4.2 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, which makes it 0.8 seconds quicker than the entry-level model. Pricing will kick off at $93,300 and $113,600, respectively, before the $995 destination charge.
