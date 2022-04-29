Dodge Charger Ute Naturally Gets Digital Custom Trailer, Hauls C3 Corvette Speedster

What happens when someone learns a new skill of the trade? Well, if that person is a virtual automotive artist, he may very well unleash their imagination with renewed passion and personality. And then double down on “obsessions.”
Let us take Oscar Vargas, for example. The virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media has recently started using all of his spare time to learn 3D rendering and notified us that he “can do some new cool stuff but boy it’s a huge learning curve.”
So, the first order of business last month was to get a virtually floating logo done. Then, he also executed his “big plans” for the hinted Chevy Camaro he had casually lying around. Those included swapping the powertrain for Chevy’s ZZ632/1000 crate engine and placing the humongous, big block behind the seats instead of under the hood!
Of course, once he (mostly) got the hang of 3D, he was certainly not going to stop there, so he next attacked two of his favorite rides. One would be the Dodge Charger, which got turned into a coupe utility as a potentially modern pickup truck reenactment of the classic Rampage. The other, which is kind of an “obsession” (but in a good way) for him, is the C3 Chevy Corvette and it, too, got a virtual twist by ditching the roof altogether and morphing into a cool Speedster.
Well, as per tradition, we thought that would be the end of the 3D game for the latter two and the artist would move on to different projects. Alas, that was not the case here, and frankly, we feel no regrets for the author’s decision to linger on a little bit longer. This is because now we also get to ogle at the potentially perfect spring road trip setup: a Dodge Charger Ute hooked up with a digitally custom trailer to haul around the feisty C3 Chevy Corvette Speedster!
Well, that is a cool sight for long CGI straights and virtually winding roads…
So, the first order of business last month was to get a virtually floating logo done. Then, he also executed his “big plans” for the hinted Chevy Camaro he had casually lying around. Those included swapping the powertrain for Chevy’s ZZ632/1000 crate engine and placing the humongous, big block behind the seats instead of under the hood!
Of course, once he (mostly) got the hang of 3D, he was certainly not going to stop there, so he next attacked two of his favorite rides. One would be the Dodge Charger, which got turned into a coupe utility as a potentially modern pickup truck reenactment of the classic Rampage. The other, which is kind of an “obsession” (but in a good way) for him, is the C3 Chevy Corvette and it, too, got a virtual twist by ditching the roof altogether and morphing into a cool Speedster.
Well, as per tradition, we thought that would be the end of the 3D game for the latter two and the artist would move on to different projects. Alas, that was not the case here, and frankly, we feel no regrets for the author’s decision to linger on a little bit longer. This is because now we also get to ogle at the potentially perfect spring road trip setup: a Dodge Charger Ute hooked up with a digitally custom trailer to haul around the feisty C3 Chevy Corvette Speedster!
Well, that is a cool sight for long CGI straights and virtually winding roads…