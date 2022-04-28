2024 Ram 1500 Electric Truck Informally Comes Forward to Reveal Its EV Goodies

So, the week has been quite busy on the North American EV pickup truck front. Ford kicked off production of their 2022 F-150 Lightning hero, and naturally, both Ram and Chevy tried to steal some of the thunder away. But that's never enough, right?
While GMC’s Hummer EV and Rivian’s R1T might have been first on the market with deliveries, one can only imagine the North American EV pickup truck market just got a starting jolt via Blue Oval’s best-selling vehicle in America going fully battery-powered.
Hey, if you need to see how much ahead of the pack they already are, just look at how the aftermarket world is already ready to give it a virtual makeover… or two. Speaking of digital projects, we already know all about the official looks of the second main rival – Chevy’s 2024 Silverado EV. But the Ram 1500 electric pickup truck remains shrouded in teaser mystery until the confirmed fall introduction of a preview concept. Or does it?
Well, here is a new, unofficial CGI coming to enlighten us courtesy of the good folks over at TopElectricSUV.com – and we can almost bet our lunch-break pocket money on it being dangerously close to the official styling. Devised with help from the pixel master better known as SRK Designs on social media, it presents the upcoming Ram 1500 EV in all its traditional front three-quarters zero-emission glory.
The reason we feel confident this is remarkably close to the actual deal is simple. This publication has a reputation for coming eerily spot on to what OEMs have envisioned – and we have previously seen this happen with the Chevy EV truck or the Subaru Solterra SUV, among others. As for Stellantis’ entry into the newly born EV pickup truck market, we all need to understand they are going to be fashionably late at the party…
