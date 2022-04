smart #1 Digitally Turns Into a Cute fortwo Successor, or Do We Say smart “#0.5?”

SUV

For many of us, the nifty Smart cars will forever remain those automobiles that can be parked in pocket-sized spaces without any worries. But the company is trying to reinvent itself under German-Chinese guidance and has decided its first new product, smart #1 , needs to keep up with battery-electric subcompact crossoverappearances.That means it is just another B-segment five-door, five-seat high-riding model in a sea of competitors. The one thing to set it apart is the full EV treatment , but even that is hardly a reason to raise an eyebrow as the market is becoming riddled with such zero-emission models.Naturally, Smart Automobile tried to play all the cards it could deal with five seats, a large 66battery pack, rear-wheel drive for sporty feelings, and no less than 272 ps/268 horsepower. Well, if they could have crammed all that – save for the five seats – in a footprint about the same size as the iconic fortwo, well that would have been a sight to behold. Also, a technical miracle from today’s real-world perspective.However, across the virtual realm, such impossibilities are no hindrance to accomplishing one’s goals. As such, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, takes another break from “ Touring the world! ” and is jumping into something little. A reimagined “smart #1 fortwo,” or – as a fan comment’s noticed – the potential “Smart #0.5!”No matter how it is called, this wishful thinking depiction looks way smarter than the OEM deal, if you ask us. And – as a measure of one’s talent – the pixel master even manages to shrink everything down to a two-door level that would make it a worthy successor of the initial project’s golden desire to create a small yet stylish city car.