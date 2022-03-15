There's Nothing Subtle About the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, Save for the Spin Cycle Sound

If we told you, towards the beginning of the 2000s, that Porsche would dip its fingers so deep in the crossover segment that it would cause an addition, that Ford would drop its passenger car lineup from the U.S. to focus on high-riders, and that Rolls-Royce would go electric, you would have probably asked what we are smoking.
But here we are, with Ferrari prepping its first-ever SUV and Rolls-Royce working on its EV, which will be dubbed the Spectre. We’ve seen several spy photos of the zero-emission model from the Goodwood brand testing in the open, and in this instance, another tester was snapped while being driven on public roads.
From a visual standpoint, it looks about the same as the previous prototypes, with the trippy camouflage hiding some of its design traits. Still, it is clear that it looks like a Wraith from the near future, with an imposing grille, split headlamps, sleek profile, and suicide doors. The back end follows a similar route, with the typical taillights, which are still partially under wraps, flanking the fat trunk lid (or is that plastic cladding on top of it?).
Since the prototype has no tailpipes, the diffuser is slightly on the discreet side, and it incorporates a pair of horizontal reflectors. It rides on black multi-spoke alloys, with large brake calipers visible behind them, and in case you had any doubt about its all-quiet nature, it wears the mandatory ‘Electric Test Vehicle’ stickers.
One thing that Rolls-Royce has already confirmed is that the Spectre will be built around the Phantom’s architecture. Elsewhere, we don’t know anything about the ‘oily’ bits, though word on the street is that it will use some of the powertrains of the BMW i7. As far as the debut goes, it will happen late next year, which will make it a 2024 model.
