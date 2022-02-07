2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Trades Summer for Winter Tires, Gets Scooped in the Frozen North

Last week, the Rolls-Royce Spectre made its second spy photo appearance, and earlier today, we showed you what it could look like in unofficial renderings. However, while we were trying to decipher its design, the automaker was testing it in Europe’s frozen north, and our man with the cam was there to immortalize not one, but two prototypes.
In the visual department, there isn’t much to report on. The scooped testers keep wearing the same trippy camouflage on the outside, which does a very good job at hiding some of its traits. Still, if it is one thing that is new, that is the wheel set, now hugged by winter rubber to aid traction on the white stuff.
Looking pretty much like an evolution of the Wraith, the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre retains the brand’s typical design, such as the imposing grille up front. It has a split headlamp signature, with the DRLs sitting above the actual clusters that illuminate the road ahead. The profile is still sleek, and here, the company chose to give it doors with hinges mounted on the B pillars.
Complementing the rather sleek appearance of the greenhouse are the swollen-up rear fenders, and further up, we can see that the rear windscreen has a less rakish design compared to the one of the Wraith. Outback, it is still instantly recognizable as a Rolls. It has taillights that resemble the ones on the V12-powered GT, cleaner-looking bumper, and slightly more aggressive diffuser, with incorporated horizontal reflectors.
The mandatory ‘Electric Test Vehicle’ stickers leave little to the imagination, obviously save for the actual powertrain, which we know nothing about at this point. Nevertheless, it has been rumored that the Spectre might share its power assemblies with the BMW i7. It will actually be based around the same platform as the Phantom, and this information came via the automaker itself, alongside the launch date, scheduled for late 2023.
