2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Digitally Drops All Camo to Reveal the Ultimate Electric Opulence

Is it a Wraith? Is it V12-powered? Actually, it is neither of the two, as what we’re dealing with here is the upcoming Rolls-Royce Spectre. And unless you’ve been ignoring the automotive world altogether these past few months, then you know that it is the brand’s upcoming zero-emission model.
Already spied in the open, it is now time to see what it hides beneath the trippy camouflage, and for that, the peeps at Kolesa have tapped into their pixel rearranging skills once more.
The renderings are very realistic and do seem to have been inspired by the scooped prototypes, and the Wraith. It retains the typical Rolls-Royce design, with the wider opulent grille being flanked by the slender LED headlamps that sit below the new DRLs. The bumper has some air intakes of its own, and a cutout in the middle for the big sensor, otherwise part of the semi-autonomous driving system.
Sporting a different shape than the ones on the Wraith, the suicide doors facilitate ingress and egress, and in front of them, we can see some dedicated badging. The model has slimmer C pillars, less arched rear windscreen, shorter rear fenders, and smaller taillamps compared to the V12-powered luxury cruiser. The back end design has been simplified as well, save for the diffuser, which is actually a bit more aggressive. Naturally, it does not sport any tailpipes, not even the fake trim, because it is all-electric.
While the rendering world has already had its way with the Spectre, Rolls-Royce still has a lot of time left to complete the development. The unveiling has been set for late 2023, and it will be based on the same architecture as the Phantom. Some say that it could share its powertrain(s) with the upcoming BMW i8, which should feature a 120 kWh battery pack, enabling it to travel for around 435 miles (700 km) on a single charge.
