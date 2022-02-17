2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied With Camouflaged Front and Rear, Discreet Changes

Rolls-Royce is preparing a facelift for the Phantom, and the company's engineers were spotted as they were testing a prototype. This time, the prototype had a fully camouflaged front, as well as a camouflaged rear end.
Rolls-Royce has made a habit of never going too far when applying a facelift, so expect the changes to be subtle for the Phantom, at least from a visual standpoint. If we look back at the prototype that was spotted this January, we can notice more camouflaged elements, but no dramatic changes.
The current Rolls-Royce Phantom is the eighth generation of this model and was launched back in 2017. Despite the years that have passed since its debut, it has aged gracefully and will still turn heads. Moreover, it will continue to do so even without a facelift, but that is not the point.
Rolls-Royce built the current Phantom on a platform called Architecture of Luxury, which is more than a fitting name, and it is an aluminum platform. Sadly, all signs point to the elimination of the 6.75-liter V12 from the range after the facelift completes its production cycle.
BMW, the company that owns the British marque, has decided to cease production of V12s this year, and Rolls-Royce was the exception to that rule. It is expected that the Phantom will remain in production for at least four years after its facelift is launched.
The facelift of the Phantom is expected to bring changes under the body, and the V12 might be fitted with a mild-hybrid system of the 48-volt kind. The latter is an unintrusive unit and will help improve efficiency all-round. Mind you, customers are not concerned about fuel economy, but high fuel consumption also means high emissions, which can be translated into various restrictions or taxes.
Rolls-Royce is expected to reveal the facelift of the Phantom in 2023, and its first electric model, dubbed Spectre, should arrive around the same time. It is believed that the facelift of the Phantom will bring changes to the multimedia unit, as well as other technology on board.
