Ferrari Purosangue Gets Envisioned as Crossover Super-SUV With Suicide Doors

After the dust settled on the leaked Ferrari Purosangue that was allegedly caught during pre-production at the Maranello plant, we are back to the same old. Some renderings, some spy shots, some CGIs. Then, repeat.
The Prancing Horse exotic automaker does not seem ready to kick off the anti-Urus super-SUV teaser campaign just yet. So, we might be in for a little bit of wait before the Italian company officially reveals its first-ever ultra-luxury high riding vehicle.
Thus, it is up to our spy photographer collaborators and the automotive virtual artists to keep up the hype. No worries, earlier this month, the latest Ferrari was caught flaunting thick camouflage attire (it was still cold, after all) and looking more like a jacked-up station wagon than a veritable super-SUV.
As for pixel masters, they are trying their best to sweeten the sour design taste left by that seemingly unintentional leak that depicted a very quirky visage for Ferrari’s upcoming Purosangue. Luckily, CGI experts have a way of making the rear seem a lot more bearable when trying to unofficially imagine the back end.
Now, Lars O. Saeltzer, the virtual artist behind the Larson Design moniker (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), has stepped out of his neo-vintage comfort zone. He probably decided the Ferrari Purosangue is enough of a major novelty to abandon his cool modern-retro imagination series for something truly contemporary. And we are glad that he did. Because of course, there is a twist.
For example, in his vision, the full name is “Ferrari Purosangue Crossover.” And that is certainly not all. Because in the description, he also explains “this will be a Lambo Urus fighter, flat, more sportscar than SUV, probably with suicide doors…” Well, that final Rolls-Royce-influenced part sure got us jumping from behind the virtual office desk!
Now, if it pans out, that means it would have “the best of both worlds.” Aka, the ultra-luxury perk of the Cullinan and the sports-oriented life ethos of Lambo’s Urus super-SUV! What a powerful combination that would be. We do not even mind the odd styling anymore.
