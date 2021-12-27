Fully Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Makes Spy Image Debut, Looks Gotham City-Approved

There have been many iconic Rolls-Royce models throughout the years. Who are we kidding, they were all iconic, from the Silver Ghost to the original Phantom, the Silver Dawn, Silver Cloud, Silver Shadow and the list goes on. However, the British luxury carmaker will soon enter a new era, one that will see it become a fully electric brand by the year 2030.
It’s almost unbelievable to think that company co-founder Charles Rolls himself once drove a fully electric car named the ‘Columbia’ in April of 1900 and immediately understood the benefits.
“The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean,” said Rolls. “There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged. But for now, I do not anticipate that they will be very serviceable – at least for many years to come.”
His “prophecy” has come full circle and Rolls-Royce is finally ready to launch their first-ever EV, the Spectre, in Q4 of 2023. Now, we saw a camouflaged prototype being teased by the carmaker a few months ago, but our spy photographers have just captured the car while undergoing public testing, allowing for a much closer look at its shape, size and overall road presence.
Visually, we wouldn’t blame you for getting a lot of Wraith vibes from this prototype, but rest assured this is an all-new car and a closer look at its body does reveal a modified design language, with a more sloping hood, split headlights (interesting touch), a wider grille (but possibly not as tall) and a different shoulder line.
It still has rear-hinged suicide doors, and you can tell it’s a Rolls-Royce almost right away, so we’re not really worried about the carmaker dropping the ball in any way regarding the styling of the Spectre.
As for performance, we expect a dual-motor setup with at least 600 hp. It might even be more than 600 (perhaps 650-700 hp) but the point of the Spectre won’t be to out-sprint a Tesla Model S Plaid or a Rimac Nevera, but rather to be the most luxurious and comfortable electric car in existence.
“The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean,” said Rolls. “There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged. But for now, I do not anticipate that they will be very serviceable – at least for many years to come.”
His “prophecy” has come full circle and Rolls-Royce is finally ready to launch their first-ever EV, the Spectre, in Q4 of 2023. Now, we saw a camouflaged prototype being teased by the carmaker a few months ago, but our spy photographers have just captured the car while undergoing public testing, allowing for a much closer look at its shape, size and overall road presence.
Visually, we wouldn’t blame you for getting a lot of Wraith vibes from this prototype, but rest assured this is an all-new car and a closer look at its body does reveal a modified design language, with a more sloping hood, split headlights (interesting touch), a wider grille (but possibly not as tall) and a different shoulder line.
It still has rear-hinged suicide doors, and you can tell it’s a Rolls-Royce almost right away, so we’re not really worried about the carmaker dropping the ball in any way regarding the styling of the Spectre.
As for performance, we expect a dual-motor setup with at least 600 hp. It might even be more than 600 (perhaps 650-700 hp) but the point of the Spectre won’t be to out-sprint a Tesla Model S Plaid or a Rimac Nevera, but rather to be the most luxurious and comfortable electric car in existence.