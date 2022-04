Alfa Romeo EV Rendering Proposes Divisive Styling Direction for Next Stelvio SUV

EV

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale launch ended a lengthy new model draught for the premium Italian brand. And Stellantis will naturally kick off the OEM engines into a higher gear from now on. Already, the CEO has confirmed that Giulia fans can rest assured that their favorite 3 Series and Co. rival will have a second chance at sales glory.However, the head honcho also fully hinted that the second generation will take the mantle of a revolutionary EV, as sustainability is the name of the big game from now on. Naturally, that has quickly gotten virtual automotive artists thinking about what else could be turned into a gloriousWell, it seems that Alessandro Capriotti, the virtual artist better known as capriotti_cardesign on social media, has a soft spot for Alfa Romeo and now wants to gift Stellantis a proper EV knight for thewars. So, after previously working on a stylish, modern Alfa Romeo GTV revival that was envisioned as an EV flagship to wrestle the brand-new 2023 BMW i7, he is back in the EV Alfa SUV mood all over again.This time around, unlike previous CGI crossover attempts , his proposed compact SUV – which could work very well as a second-generation Stelvio – goes in an equally-divisive styling direction, just like BMW. Only the author envisions a solid triangle grille shield that is painted in the same color as the body, instead of playing with humongous grille depictions or split-headlight treatments.So, do you feel this design bodes well for a future Alfa Romeo EV, or not? Remember, their new Tonale has already brought a fresh styling vision but once they turn full EV manufacturer they might want to shake things up yet again.