Porsche 911 Carrera S Births Stunning 959 Modernization, But There's a 992 Catch

The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic looks great with its ducktail spoiler, twin-turbo 550ps/543 hp engine, and exclusive manual transmission that will make a purist collector’s delight. However, some Porsche fans might still want a different variety of vintage from the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. If that dish has the 959 moniker all over it, then it is tough luck.Or, rather, you need a huge bank account to foot the acquisition and maintenance bills . However, over in the virtual realm, pixel masters need not worry about such trifle matters. Instead, Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, has finally decided to return to his neo-retro CGI mastery.And, after some modern-only Lambo Huracan makeovers , now it is time to get back to the spectacular digital revivals with a big Porsche bang. Frankly, while I love the 911 series just as much as anyone else, my true dream Porsche is a 959. And, if I ever win the (big time) lottery, I am just going to commission this CGI expert to also develop the 3D blueprint for a 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera S morphing into a modernized Porsche 959 and then have a crazy aftermarket outlet handle the tinkering.Until then, the 992 catch is that this virtual project remains merely wishful thinking. We can only dream of a 959 packing all the modern technology of a contemporary 911. And we also hope the author will soon come up with the side view to complete his usual trio of front/rear/profile CGI build. Of course, once that happens, be sure that we will come back to this post and update accordingly!