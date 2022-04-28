Porsche 911 Carrera S Births Stunning 959 Modernization, But There's a 992 Catch

Over in the real world, Porsche has just sent bolts of vintage pleasure in the direction of classic car aficionados with the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic. But across the virtual realm, some already crave more.
The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic looks great with its ducktail spoiler, twin-turbo 550ps/543 hp engine, and exclusive manual transmission that will make a purist collector’s delight. However, some Porsche fans might still want a different variety of vintage from the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. If that dish has the 959 moniker all over it, then it is tough luck.
Or, rather, you need a huge bank account to foot the acquisition and maintenance bills. However, over in the virtual realm, pixel masters need not worry about such trifle matters. Instead, Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, has finally decided to return to his neo-retro CGI mastery.
And, after some modern-only Lambo Huracan makeovers, now it is time to get back to the spectacular digital revivals with a big Porsche bang. Frankly, while I love the 911 series just as much as anyone else, my true dream Porsche is a 959. And, if I ever win the (big time) lottery, I am just going to commission this CGI expert to also develop the 3D blueprint for a 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera S morphing into a modernized Porsche 959 and then have a crazy aftermarket outlet handle the tinkering.
Until then, the 992 catch is that this virtual project remains merely wishful thinking. We can only dream of a 959 packing all the modern technology of a contemporary 911. And we also hope the author will soon come up with the side view to complete his usual trio of front/rear/profile CGI build. Of course, once that happens, be sure that we will come back to this post and update accordingly!
