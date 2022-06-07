New BMW M3 Touring Official Unveiling Date Announced, Super Wagon Due at Goodwood

More on this:

1 2023 BMW M3 Touring Has a Tech Feature That the M4 CSL Is Missing Out On

2 The BMW M3 Wagon Is Nearly Here, but We Almost Got One More Than Two Decades Ago

3 New Video Reminds Us of BMW M3 Touring Not Coming to the U.S., Maybe You Can Change That

4 2023 BMW M3 Touring Continues Teasing Campaign, Prototype Features Competition Wheels

5 BMW Spills the Beans on the 2023 M3 Touring's Back End, Looks Like the Perfect RS 4 Cure