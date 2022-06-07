New BMW M3 Touring Official Unveiling Date Announced, Super Wagon Due at Goodwood

BMW’s M Division will continue its 50th-anniversary celebrations at this month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, for which they have prepared a whole bunch of local premieres, joined by a few iconic models from the past and present, and the much-awaited M3 Touring.
The brand’s rival to the likes of the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 will celebrate its world debut at BMW M Trackside on June 23, at 10:00 a.m. BST (11:00 a.m. CET/5:00 a.m. EST), alongside an M3 Touring with M Performance Parts, and the M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car.
“There can be no better place to celebrate our 50th anniversary than among our fans at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, surrounded by the iconic cars that have cemented our position in motorsport history,” said BMW M’s CEO, Frank van Meel. “But we’ll also spend our time at the world-famous event looking to the future, with a selection of exciting new models from our innovative electrified lineup, and the global premiere of the eagerly-anticipated first-ever BMW M3 Touring.”
It won’t be just a static display, as the M3 Touring, as well as the M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car, will be set loose on the famous hill climb. And they won’t be BMW’s only models to prove their worth in action, as the M4 CSL, with its power boost over the M4 Competition Coupe, weight savings, and improved aerodynamics, will get to show what it’s made of too.
The 1983 Brabham BMW BT52 F1 car will be driven by Pedro Piquet, son of three-time F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet. Steve Soper will jump behind the wheel of the BMW V12 LMR, Markus Flasch, a former BMW M CEO, will also put it through its paces the following days, HRH Leopold Prince of Bavaria will drive the BMW 635CSi, and Bruno Spengler will demonstrate the Z4 GTR from the 2015 24 Hours of Spa Francorchamps.
A whole bunch of other iconic models from BMW’s past will be seen at Goodwood, including the M3 E30, M3 CSL E46, 3.0 CSL, M1 Procar, WTCC 3 Series E90, 1999 Le Mans-winning V12 LMR, and M LMDh racer. Several modern Bimmers, such as the i7, iX1, iX M60, and others, will be on stage too at the event held from June 23 to 26.
