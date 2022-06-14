Stanced VW Beetle Ducktail Cabrio Adopts a Digitally-Sweet Orange JDM Widebody Mix

Officially known as the Type 1 during its original production run but also remembered by many other aliases around the world, the VW Beetle is currently dwelling in the land of car Valhalla alongside its modern incarnations.
An epitome of a bygone era, the Beetle nameplate could not be saved by the New Beetle or the A5-series follow-ups, but no one will deny it full immortality courtesy of the legions of fans. Those dwell across both the real world and the virtual automotive realm, of course.
And Robert, the virtual artist better known as rob3rtdesign on social media, is passionate about all sorts of stuff – but only if they revolve around a VW project. If that digital idea has to do with the VW Beetle, that is even better. Sure, some will say that such a big passion for a specific nameplate limits the possibilities of turning up fresh stuff, but that is luckily not a problem in this case.
The latest Beetle interpretation stemming from the prolific mind of this Volkswagen fan might be treated as an unsuspecting Cabrio project if not for the string of hashtag hints and virtual styling cues that point to something being amiss. Well, that could be an understatement, since we are dealing here with a little Bug that got slammed and stanced into the ground as hard as possible on huge deep-dish aftermarket wheels.
The polished look then provides a neat contrast against the aerodynamic kit’s exposed carbon fiber pieces and the “sweet” orange paintjob. Frankly, it looks more like copper to me, but the pixel master was the one who decided this is orange just like the vitamin C-riddled fruit. The paintjob could be of less consequence than the ultimate virtual JDM mix, though. As such, this creation proudly wears no top at all along with Rocket Bunny (also known as Pandem in certain places of the world) widebody attire!
