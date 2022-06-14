“CARtoon High Roller” Edition Bugatti Chiron Is a Sweet Little Gold Hypercar NFT

The real world just registered the stunning Monaco apparition of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix during its Top Marques public introduction. But across the virtual realm’s Metaverse, the mid-engine two-seat hypercar has been gifted with a “High Roller” NFT edition.
Some virtual automotive artists are incredibly easy to recognize because over time they have developed a signature styling. Some love artsy creations above all else, others go for the shock and horror value of tainted CGI mashups, and a few have a passion for certain niches. But how about itsy-bitsy tiny “CARtoon” versions?
Well, as it turns out, those are the panache of the automotive digital artist behind the MalonyxMedia label on social media, who is an expert in crafting little, cartoonish versions of ultra-popular cars. A minute Ford Crown Victoria Police car sitting at the stop light in search of teeny-tiny bad guys? Check. A roster of four “energized” Tesla Model S sedans with carbon fiber add-ons plus Rotiform Aerodiscs looking to get juiced up from AA batteries? Double-check. And these are only the latest ideas.
But how about the rest of the automotive world, both vintage and new? Well, chances are you might encounter all of them, be it a Chevy Caprice Classic, a Dodge Viper, or something in between – like an E31 BMW 8 Series or a VW Caddy pickup truck. Alas, the stunner that rocked our NFT-bidding world (they are all auctioned off, of course) was this golden Bugatti Chiron “High Roller” edition.
And it is such an attention grabber neither just because it mixes gold paint with elegant blue accents nor solely due to the huge pile of tiny gold bars surrounding it. Instead, I fell in love with the little thing because it mixes a bad boy slammed attitude with some nifty shark fins, as well as an individual throttle body W16 engine! By the way, we have also seen that style appear in the artist’s recent collaboration for a regular supercar duet – and it was just as cool.
